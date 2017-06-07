St. Paul assault survivor Chessy Prout to write memoir

The former St. Paul's School student who was sexually assaulted by a classmate and later told her story on national television is writing a memoir. Chessy Prout - who was a 15-year-old freshman at the elite New Hampshire boarding school when a senior boy assaulted her as part of a sexual conquest game called the "Senior Salute" - is writing the book with Boston Globe reporter Jenn Abelson, a member of the newspaper's Spotlight team.

