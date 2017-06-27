Southwest Florida city ranks No. 1 on 'Best Beach Towns' list
Naples was ranked number one on WalletHub's "Best Beach Towns to Live in" list followed by Key West and Eden Prairie, Minnesota. WalletHub compared 227 cities across 49 metrics, including housing costs to share of for-sale waterfront homes to water quality.
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In
|6 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 25
|Horatio
|9
|Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs ...
|Jun 25
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene...
|Jun 23
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Jun 20
|YouLikeThat
|12
|Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island
|Jun 17
|Mannie
|2
|VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples...
|Jun 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
