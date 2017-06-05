Songa Offshore SE : Minutes from AGM
Reference is made to the notice of an Annual General Meeting in Songa Offshore SE distributed on 15 May 2017. The AGM today approved all proposals as set out in the notice, and the minutes from the AGM are attached hereto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|10 hr
|Edith
|2
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
|Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Netlace
|3
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jun 1
|Cody
|82
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Collier oil exploration debate continues
|May 31
|Cafe Cubano
|2
|WWII airmen, segregated by race, finally meet d...
|May 29
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC