Songa Offshore SE : Minutes from AGM

Songa Offshore SE : Minutes from AGM

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Reference is made to the notice of an Annual General Meeting in Songa Offshore SE distributed on 15 May 2017. The AGM today approved all proposals as set out in the notice, and the minutes from the AGM are attached hereto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda... 10 hr Edith 2
Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley Jun 3 Netlace 1
Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16) Jun 2 Netlace 3
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Jun 1 Cody 82
Misty Cigarettes Jun 1 Anonymous 1
News Collier oil exploration debate continues May 31 Cafe Cubano 2
News WWII airmen, segregated by race, finally meet d... May 29 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Collier County was issued at June 07 at 7:03PM EDT

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC