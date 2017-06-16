Six arrested for running prostitution ring out of Asian Massage Parlors in FL
Agents with the organization show these main suspects ran a prostitution ring out of 13 Asian Massage Parlors located from Naples to Tallahassee. The FDLE began their investigation at the request of Collier County Sheriff's Office and the Sarasota Police Department after they suspected prostitution at massage parlors in their jurisdictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
