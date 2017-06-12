Several Self-Storage Projects in the ...

Several Self-Storage Projects in the Works in Collier County, FL

Self-storage developers have submitted proposals for at least 10 projects in Collier County, Fla., since last year. A handful are already under construction, with others expected to break ground soon, according to the source.

