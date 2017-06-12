Rain flooding roads in North Naples

Rain flooding roads in North Naples

21 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The Collier County Sheriff's Office urges residents to avoid in North Naples Indy Park because they are under water. Shirley St., J&C Blvd, Trade Center Way, and other streets in the North Naples indy park are under water.

