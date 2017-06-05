Officials negotiating extending 2017 Red Snapper season
Fisheries directors from Texas and four other gulf states are meeting to decide whether or not to extend the 2017 red snapper fishing season for recreational anglers, which began June 1 and ended June 3. It lasted three days. If extended, the longer federal season would open up more weekends this summer for recreational fishermen to pursue red snapper in the deeper, often more plentiful federal waters which begin nine miles from the state shoreline.
