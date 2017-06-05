NASA looks at extreme Florida rainfal...

NASA looks at extreme Florida rainfall by satellite

VIDEO: On June 7, GPM found rain falling at a rate of over 7.5 inches in one powerful storm in the Gulf of Mexico west of the Florida Keys.... view Extremely heavy rain has recently fallen over Florida and the Global Precipitation Measurement or GPM mission core satellite looked at that some of that rainfall on June 7. Rainfall records were broken on that date as the GPM satellite passed overhead from space. Over 19 inches of rain had fallen in southeastern Florida during the past seven days beginning June 1. Record rainfall has been reported in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm.

