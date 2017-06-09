Naples to host first annual Pride Fest

Naples to host first annual Pride Fest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

NAPLES, Fla. The LGBTQ community in Collier County feel like their voices are finally being heard after city officials approved the county's first annual Pride Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda... 10 hr Edith 4
News Royal Poinciana Trees in Full Bloom 20 hr Cuban Coffee 1
Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley Jun 3 Netlace 1
Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16) Jun 2 Netlace 3
Misty Cigarettes Jun 1 Anonymous 1
News Collier oil exploration debate continues May 31 Cafe Cubano 2
News WWII airmen, segregated by race, finally meet d... May 29 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,675,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC