Naples to host first annual Pride Fest
NAPLES, Fla. The LGBTQ community in Collier County feel like their voices are finally being heard after city officials approved the county's first annual Pride Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|10 hr
|Edith
|4
|Royal Poinciana Trees in Full Bloom
|20 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
|Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Netlace
|3
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Collier oil exploration debate continues
|May 31
|Cafe Cubano
|2
|WWII airmen, segregated by race, finally meet d...
|May 29
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC