Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In
WalletHub named Naples its "Best Beach Town to Live In" out of 217 other towns nationwide. The survey looked at several factors, including safety, affordability and quality of life .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Horatio
|9
|Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs ...
|Jun 25
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene...
|Jun 23
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Jun 20
|YouLikeThat
|12
|Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island
|Jun 17
|Mannie
|2
|VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples...
|Jun 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 15
|C Everett Koop
|2
