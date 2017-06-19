Naples man charged with killing family wants to plead guilty
Attorneys were in court Friday for a motions hearing to tie up some loose ends as the September trial date gets closer, but near the end of the hearing Damas stood up. He thanked his attorneys for their work, but said he has no use for them anymore.
