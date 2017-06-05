Naples City Council to hear $1.5 mill...

Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million roundabout project proposal

Three new roundabouts could be coming to the City of Naples, all at locations where traffic lights are outdated and could be a danger in a tropical storm. The city wants to replace its final five "span-wire" signalized intersections.

