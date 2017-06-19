Naples author hopes to inspire girls in STEM fields with new books
Naples author hopes to inspire girls in STEM fields with new boo - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida Kristi Grigsby used to write stories for her daughters when they were growing up in Naples. After taking a break from her books, she was recently inspired to pick up the pen again after reading reports about little girls falling behind in the fields of science, engineering, technology, and math.
