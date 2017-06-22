Mosquito Control Targeting Invasion

The Collier Mosquito Control District is continuing to see high numbers of salt marsh mosquitoes through its surveillance program and is scheduling missions to control the aggressive biters. The habitat which produces these mosquitoes is so abundant to the south and east of Naples, the pests are coming off the mangroves in broods easily numbering in the trillions and southerly winds are bringing hem into populated areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.