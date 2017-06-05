License plate reader helps catch career burglar in Naples
According to the agency, who announced the news June 5, it happened May 23 and 24, at 2261 Trout Court in the Royal Harbor neighborhood in Naples. License plate reader cameras helped nab 21-year-old Michael Alfonso Hernandez, who police say is the man who stole two flat-screen TVs and valuable artwork from the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
|Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Netlace
|3
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jun 1
|Cody
|82
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Collier oil exploration debate continues
|May 31
|Cafe Cubano
|2
|WWII airmen, segregated by race, finally meet d...
|May 29
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Raybo frank fake pastor aka child molester
|May 25
|SuperNose
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC