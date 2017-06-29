Lehigh teen returns safely home after kidnapped to Indiana
A plane carrying 14-year-old Catarina Castro landed at RSW in Fort Myers on Wednesday, three days after she was discovered in a van with several other girls more than 1,100 miles away in Indiana. On Tuesday, federal investigators announced they're not pursuing human trafficking charges, leaving that decision up to Lee County deputies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In
|Wed
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs ...
|Jun 25
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene...
|Jun 23
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Jun 20
|YouLikeThat
|12
|Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island
|Jun 17
|Mannie
|2
|VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples...
|Jun 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC