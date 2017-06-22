Independence Day, Southwest Florida-Style
There are a number of family-friendly Independence Day festivities taking place in Southwest Florida, making it the ideal place to celebrate the birth of our nation. Try one of the following local favorites for an unforgettable time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene...
|5 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Jun 20
|YouLikeThat
|12
|Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island
|Jun 17
|Mannie
|2
|VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples...
|Jun 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 15
|C Everett Koop
|2
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|Jun 11
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|Royal Poinciana Trees in Full Bloom
|Jun 10
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC