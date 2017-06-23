Health advisory remains in place for ...

Health advisory remains in place for Naples Pier Beach

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

NAPLES, Fla. A healthy advisory remained in place Friday morning for Naples Pier Beach after a recent sample showed high bacteria in the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene... 10 hr Cuban Coffee 1
Steve Colegrove (Nov '14) Jun 20 YouLikeThat 12
News Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island Jun 17 Mannie 2
News VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples... Jun 16 Cuban Coffee 1
Misty Cigarettes Jun 15 C Everett Koop 2
News Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda... Jun 11 Cuban Coffee 5
News Royal Poinciana Trees in Full Bloom Jun 10 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC