Golden Gate Park has Summer Fun
From bocce ball to high dives, if you are looking for outdoor summer fun, Golden Gate Community Park, located at 3300 Santa Barbara Blvd., Naples, Florida 34106, has something for everyone. For the sports fans, Golden Gate Community Park offers lit softball fields, little league field, racquetball and tennis courts, a soccer/football field and basketball courts.
