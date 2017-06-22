Golden Gate Park has Summer Fun

Golden Gate Park has Summer Fun

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Coastal Breeze News

From bocce ball to high dives, if you are looking for outdoor summer fun, Golden Gate Community Park, located at 3300 Santa Barbara Blvd., Naples, Florida 34106, has something for everyone. For the sports fans, Golden Gate Community Park offers lit softball fields, little league field, racquetball and tennis courts, a soccer/football field and basketball courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Colegrove (Nov '14) Tue YouLikeThat 12
News Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island Jun 17 Mannie 2
News VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples... Jun 16 Cuban Coffee 1
Misty Cigarettes Jun 15 C Everett Koop 2
News Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda... Jun 11 Cuban Coffee 5
News Royal Poinciana Trees in Full Bloom Jun 10 Cuban Coffee 1
Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley Jun 3 Netlace 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,628 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC