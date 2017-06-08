Food Business
The Culinary Accelerator @ Immokalee is hosting two free information sessions for those looking to start or expand their food-based business. Any interested culinary entrepreneur is invited to attend one of two upcoming sessions hosted at the Naples Business Accelerator offices at 3510 Kraft Road in Naples.
