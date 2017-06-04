FGCU student studying abroad recalls London attacks
LONDON A 21-year-old Florida Gulf Coast University student studying abroad in England described a frightening experience during Sunday's terror attack that left seven people dead . The attack started on London Bridge and spilled into the Borough Market, which is only about a 10-minute walk from where senior sociology student Holly Turcich is staying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
|Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Netlace
|3
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jun 1
|Cody
|82
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Collier oil exploration debate continues
|May 31
|Cafe Cubano
|2
|WWII airmen, segregated by race, finally meet d...
|May 29
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Raybo frank fake pastor aka child molester
|May 25
|SuperNose
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC