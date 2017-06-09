FDLE arrests 6 in Asian massage parlor prostitution sting, 4 locations in Sarasota County
Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested six suspects who allegedly ran a prostitution ring out of 13 Asian massage parlors located from Naples to Tallahassee. Four parlors were in Sarasota County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|Wed
|Edith
|2
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
|Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Netlace
|3
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jun 1
|Cody
|82
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Collier oil exploration debate continues
|May 31
|Cafe Cubano
|2
|WWII airmen, segregated by race, finally meet d...
|May 29
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC