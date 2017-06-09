FDLE arrests 6 in Asian massage parlo...

FDLE arrests 6 in Asian massage parlor prostitution sting, 4 locations in Sarasota County

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested six suspects who allegedly ran a prostitution ring out of 13 Asian massage parlors located from Naples to Tallahassee. Four parlors were in Sarasota County.

