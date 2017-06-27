Dining Review: Public House in Naples
So rejoice away, fans of Naples' HobNob Kitchen & Bar and MidTown Kitchen + Bar, because Public House - from the same owner and executive chef - arrived earlier this year in North Naples. On the night of my recent dinner, the server described the food as "creative American fare," and the menu at Public House will feel familiar to those who know HobNob and MidTown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Horatio
|9
|Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs ...
|Sun
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene...
|Jun 23
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Jun 20
|YouLikeThat
|12
|Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island
|Jun 17
|Mannie
|2
|VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples...
|Jun 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 15
|C Everett Koop
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC