There are on the NBC2 News story from Yesterday, titled Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs in front of child. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

Collier County deputies arrested two people they say were using drugs inside a car with a child in the backseat. Investigators say Amber Nelson, 29, and Justin Benfield, 28, were smoking heroin while a 7-year-old was sitting right behind them.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.