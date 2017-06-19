Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs in front of child
Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs in front of child
Collier County deputies arrested two people they say were using drugs inside a car with a child in the backseat. Investigators say Amber Nelson, 29, and Justin Benfield, 28, were smoking heroin while a 7-year-old was sitting right behind them.
#1 22 hrs ago
A smarter set of "guardians" would teach the 7 year old to use drugs at home and use only the good drugs like pot and cocaine and stay away from the bad drugs like heroin. Maybe they'll learn better "parenting skills" while they are in custody.
Why are the small fry users getting busted when the drug kingpins are enjoying all of the proceeds from the drug business?
