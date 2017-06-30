Deputies make 2 arrests in Collier convenience store robberies
A tip from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of two people after a robbery at a Collier County Convenience store. Deputies said two men, armed with a handgun and a rifle, entered the store shortly before 10 p.m. and took off with a cash register and a safe.
