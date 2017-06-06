Deadly crash blocks SR-82 in Collier County
There are 1 comment on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from 14 hrs ago, titled Deadly crash blocks SR-82 in Collier County. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:
NAPLES, Fla. At least one person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on State Road 82, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Whoever wrote this story needs to proofread before submitting,the facts aren't factual. Very bad reporting .
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|7 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
|Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Netlace
|3
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jun 1
|Cody
|82
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Collier oil exploration debate continues
|May 31
|Cafe Cubano
|2
|WWII airmen, segregated by race, finally meet d...
|May 29
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC