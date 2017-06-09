Art Center as Artistic Installation

Art Center as Artistic Installation

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is examining utilizing a cutting-edge building method for the organization's proposed facilities expansion. Graduate and postgraduate architecture students at New York's Cornell University are collaborating with the Center on the design of a "stressed membrane structure" constructed of fiberglass and Teflon.

