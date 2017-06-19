Amber Alert canceled after Fort Myers teen found in north Florida
Amber Alert canceled after Fort Myers teen found in north Florid - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida A trooper pulled over 18-year-old Paulo Tomas in Lake City soon after an Amber Alert was issued for 14-year-old Jessica Matias-Francisco. "When you hear of stuff like that, I think... should I have recognized something more, should I have done something more?" Gear asked.
