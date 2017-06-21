A Florida higher-ed official said womena s genetics may be keeping them from equal pay
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from Wednesday Jun 21, titled A Florida higher-ed official said womena s genetics may be keeping them from equal pay. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
A Florida college official said Tuesday that women make less money than men because genetically they might lack the skills to negotiate for better pay. Edward Morton of the State University System of Florida made the comments during a board meeting in which members talked about closing the wage gap between male and female graduates of the state's public university system.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
I think men are more likely to leave a job if they aren't getting the pay that they need or feel that they deserve. Men might do some jobs better than women too. Women may do some other jobs better than men also.
|
