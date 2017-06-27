2 Naples teens injured in early morning crash
A Naples teen and his passenger were seriously injured after he fell asleep behind the wheel early Wednesday morning, troopers said. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. along Livingston Road less than a mile north of Pine Ridge Road.
