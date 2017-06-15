2,700 gallons of raw sewage released ...

2,700 gallons of raw sewage released from manhole in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. About 2,700 gallons of raw sewage was released from a manhole Wednesday afternoon in Naples, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

