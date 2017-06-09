16 arrested in Naples-based massage parlor prostitution ring
Sixteen people were arrested in connection with a prostitution ring operating out of 13 Asian massage parlors across the state, including multiple parlors in Naples and Sarasota, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. FORT MYERS, Fla.
