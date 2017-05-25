One was a B-17 bomber navigator, the other a Tuskegee Airman who flew one of the P-51 Mustangs that protected bombers. WWII airmen, segregated by race, finally meet decades later One was a B-17 bomber navigator, the other a Tuskegee Airman who flew one of the P-51 Mustangs that protected bombers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.