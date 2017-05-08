Woman sues Collier center over Baker...

Woman sues Collier center over Baker...

According to the lawsuit, the woman suffered from depression and came to the David Lawrence Center near Naples around 10 a.m. Jan. 24 to see a counselor about going back on anti-depressant medicine. David Lawrence Center photo A woman is suing Collier County's primary mental health provider, claiming staff assaulted and improperly detained her in January while she was there for a scheduled outpatient appointment.

