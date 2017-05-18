Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase
There are 1 comment on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Thursday May 18, titled Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:
NAPLES, Fla. A 45-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on collision, Collier deputies said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
|
#1 Friday May 19
Scary story
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raybo frank fake pastor aka child molester
|Sat
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Life saver donuts to bring water safety awareness
|Fri
|Edith
|2
|SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|1
|Proposed Naples high-rise receives backlash fro...
|May 19
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be deported
|May 17
|Edmund
|2
|Festival to bring eats, tunes to Naples
|May 13
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Collier elementary school teacher accused of as...
|May 13
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC