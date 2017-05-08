Weather Blog: Drought worsens as rainy season approaches
Weather Blog: Drought worsens as rainy season approaches - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida The groundwork for our current drought was laid in November--when little to no rain fell over the entire month. December January and February brought at least *some* rainfall, but all of the official reporting sites in SWFL still finished below average, allowing drought to settle in.
