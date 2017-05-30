Trial begins in $2.8M White Marlin Open dispute
TV reports that the trial in a dispute over the outcome of the tournament Ocean City opened this week in U.S. District Court in Baltimore with testimony focused on polygraph tests administered on organizers' behalf to the winner, Phil Heasley of Naples, Florida. Heasley was crowned the winner after catching the event's biggest white marlin, but Heasley and his boat mates were disqualified after failing polygraph tests.
