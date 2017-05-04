The Healthiest Eaters in the US Live in Naples, Florida
With 75.3 percent of the residents of Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island answering "yes" to the question, "Did you eat healthy all day yesterday?", the community won the top spot in the poll, which was conducted by the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index . The same community topped the list of happiest communities in a survey from earlier this year.
