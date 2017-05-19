SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-...

SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector jobs within the last year

There are 1 comment on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Friday May 19, titled SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector jobs within the last year. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:

NAPLES, Fla. Nearly 3,200 new private-sector jobs were added in Southwest Florida between April 2016 and last month, Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Prophecy

Cape Coral, FL

#1 Friday May 19
Rick Scott may be a corrupted Tea Party Governor, but President Donald Trump is already making Rick Scott look like a saint by comparison.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Raybo frank fake pastor aka child molester Sat Naple man 66990 1
News Life saver donuts to bring water safety awareness Fri Edith 2
News Proposed Naples high-rise receives backlash fro... May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
News Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
News Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be deported May 17 Edmund 2
News Festival to bring eats, tunes to Naples May 13 Cuban Coffee 1
News Collier elementary school teacher accused of as... May 13 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC