State lawmakers fail to compromise on medical marijuana rules
NAPLES, Fla. Taxpayers are concerned after state lawmakers failed to agree on new rules to implement the voter-approved Amendment 2, such as the amount of medical marijuana dispensaries allowed to operate throughout the state.
