Report: Lawn mower sparked 7,500-acre Florida wildfire
A lawn mower is being blamed for a wildfire that burned 7,500 acres and destroyed five structures in southwest Florida. According to the Naples Daily News , the state's Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement concluded its investigation into the fire that started April 20 in Collier County.
