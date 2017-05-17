Ngala wildfire hero Donovan Smith faces questions about GoFundMe account
Ngala wildfire hero Donovan Smith faces questions about GoFundMe account that raised nearly $30,000 to pay for treatment of severe burns after Naples, Fla., blaze. Ngala wildfire hero Donovan Smith faces questions about GoFundMe account Ngala wildfire hero Donovan Smith faces questions about GoFundMe account that raised nearly $30,000 to pay for treatment of severe burns after Naples, Fla., blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be deported
|Wed
|Edmund
|2
|Festival to bring eats, tunes to Naples
|May 13
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Collier elementary school teacher accused of as...
|May 13
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Miccosukee tribe accuses Collier officials of d...
|May 13
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|May 11
|cro
|77
|Over the Bridge to a Reel Catch: Bill's Steak a...
|May 7
|Edmund
|2
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC