New art gallery show to open at Cape Library May 10
Changing exhibits are featured in the spacious art gallery of the Cape Coral Public Library, which is located at 921 S.W. 39th Terrace. The latest show will be available for viewing during library business hours from May 10 through June 30 and is dedicated to showcasing creations by young artists.
