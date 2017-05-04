Naples residents to council: Don't mess with our small town
"We're the West Coast, which is obviously a smaller town charm and that's the attraction here, and we just want it to stay that way," said Joan Fiore, a meeting attendee. Council serving as the Community Redevelopment Agency made final recommendations on how they want to zone their "D-Downtown" area, from 5th Avenue S. to 7th Avenue N., bordered by Goodlette-Frank Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|Thu
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|New plan aims to inject life into vacant Naples...
|Tue
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Over the Bridge to a Reel Catch: Bill's Steak a...
|Tue
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|May 1
|Horn1
|76
|Fewer Cuban rafts trying to reach US soil along...
|Apr 29
|Willy
|2
|Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp...
|Apr 24
|Edith
|2
|Art Advice and List of 2017 Workshops with Lee ...
|Apr 24
|Edith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC