Naples man flicks cigarette out window, ends up with fraud charges
Deputies say a Naples man flicked a cigarette out his window and almost started a brush fire in a Collier County neighborhood. Urbano Lopez Rodriguez, 25, was pulled over Thursday morning on Cedar Tree Lane in Golden Gate, but it's what they found inside his car that got him in bigger trouble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|New plan aims to inject life into vacant Naples...
|May 2
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Over the Bridge to a Reel Catch: Bill's Steak a...
|May 2
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|May 1
|Horn1
|76
|Fewer Cuban rafts trying to reach US soil along...
|Apr 29
|Willy
|2
|Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp...
|Apr 24
|Edith
|2
|Art Advice and List of 2017 Workshops with Lee ...
|Apr 24
|Edith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC