Naples man dials 911, asks to be depo...

Naples man dials 911, asks to be deported

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

With all of the controversy surrounding the move to deport illegal immigrants, imagine the surprise when 911 dispatchers in Collier County received a call from a man asking to be deported. Now he's in trouble with the law and just may get his wish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be deported 20 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Festival to bring eats, tunes to Naples Sat Cuban Coffee 1
News Collier elementary school teacher accused of as... Sat Cuban Coffee 1
News Miccosukee tribe accuses Collier officials of d... Sat Cuban Coffee 1
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) May 11 cro 77
News Over the Bridge to a Reel Catch: Bill's Steak a... May 7 Edmund 2
News 2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker... May 4 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC