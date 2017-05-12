MICMS Students Honored
Marco Island Charter Middle School students were recently honored with 33 other public middle school students from Collier County at the Naples Optimist Club's annual "Youth Appreciation Program." The program was televised live on the Education Channel and held in the District School Board's MLK Administration building in Naples.
