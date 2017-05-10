Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be...

Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be deported

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Cesar Sanchez placed the call in Naples and told an operator that he wanted to be sent back to Guatemala. In an audio recording of the conversation released on Friday, a man says he is not well, but clarifies, "It's not an emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Festival to bring eats, tunes to Naples 1 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Collier elementary school teacher accused of as... 1 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Miccosukee tribe accuses Collier officials of d... 1 hr Cuban Coffee 1
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Thu cro 77
News Over the Bridge to a Reel Catch: Bill's Steak a... May 7 Edmund 2
News 2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker... May 4 Cuban Coffee 1
News New plan aims to inject life into vacant Naples... May 2 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC