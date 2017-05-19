Life saver donuts to bring water safe...

Life saver donuts to bring water safety awareness

There are 2 comments on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Friday May 19, titled Life saver donuts to bring water safety awareness. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:

NAPLES, Fla. Dunkin' Donuts teamed up with the NCH Safe and Healthy Children's Coalition of Collier County to create a life saver doughnut.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cuban Coffee

Ruston, LA

#1 Friday May 19
More Americans die from complications of diabetes than from drownings
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Edith

Cape Coral, FL

#2 Friday
Cuban Coffee wrote:
More Americans die from complications of diabetes than from drownings
have a donut idiot boy
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Raybo frank fake pastor aka child molester Sat Naple man 66990 1
News SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job... May 19 Prophecy 1
News Proposed Naples high-rise receives backlash fro... May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
News Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
News Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be deported May 17 Edmund 2
News Festival to bring eats, tunes to Naples May 13 Cuban Coffee 1
News Collier elementary school teacher accused of as... May 13 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. South Korea
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,182,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC