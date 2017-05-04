Great Dock Canoe Race makes comeback for charity
The countdown before the Great Dock Canoe Race was different this year than last. That's because this year it was close to not being heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over the Bridge to a Reel Catch: Bill's Steak a...
|1 hr
|Edmund
|2
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|New plan aims to inject life into vacant Naples...
|May 2
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|May 1
|Horn1
|76
|Fewer Cuban rafts trying to reach US soil along...
|Apr 29
|Willy
|2
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp...
|Apr 24
|Edith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC